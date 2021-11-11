Left Menu

ANA chief urges Japan to boost travel during COVID-19 lull

Last month, ANA increased its operating loss forecast for the year to March 31 more than four times, to 125 billion yen ($1.11 billion), and said it would cut worker headcount by a fifth over five years.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-11-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:30 IST
ANA chief urges Japan to boost travel during COVID-19 lull
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, has asked the government to ease curbs on overseas visitors and seeks a revival of domestic tourism subsidies to spur travel as pandemic infections fall, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Coronavirus immigration curbs in Japan have led to a drop of about 95% in the number of passengers on international flights, but daily infections have dropped to fewer than 200 this month, from an August peak of more than 20,000. "When we are able to make money we should be allowed to," Shinya Katanozaka, chief executive of the carrier that has had seven consecutive quarters of losses, told Reuters in an interview.

"It will give us the strength to weather things in the future." Last December, as COVID-19 infections began to rise, Japan halted a program of subsidies for hotels and travel tickets that had helped ANA and rival Japan Airlines Co. boost passenger numbers on domestic flights.

The government could resume travel subsidies as soon as next month and ease entry limits for overseas visitors to 3,500 a day, Katanozaka said. Last month, ANA increased its operating loss forecast for the year to March 31 more than four times, to 125 billion yen ($1.11 billion), and said it would cut worker headcount by a fifth over five years. ($1=113.0900 yen)

Also Read: Japan PM says Tokyo shares ASEAN concerns about challenges to maritime order

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021