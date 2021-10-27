Japan PM says Tokyo shares ASEAN concerns about challenges to maritime order
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told ASEAN leaders on Wednesday it strongly opposed challenges to a free and open maritime order, the Japanese government said. Kishida held an online summit with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) earlier in the day.
China claims almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands, while in the East China Sea, Beijing claims a group of Japanese-administered islets.
