PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in MP on November 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 18:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on November 15, an official statement said on Sunday.

He will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the railways in the state, the railway ministry said.

These include the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section, and electrified Guna-Gwalior section.

Modi will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain, it said.

The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway station, named after fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

The station, redeveloped in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, has been designed as a green building with modern world-class amenities which has also taken into account ease of mobility for 'divyangjans' (physically challenged).

The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

