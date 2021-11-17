Left Menu

Persistent efforts by countries driving steep decline in tobacco use in South-East Asia Region: WHO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 10:37 IST
Persistent efforts by countries driving steep decline in tobacco use in South-East Asia Region: WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commending countries in WHO South-East Asia Region for achieving a steep decline in tobacco use, the WHO said on Wednesday that persistent and concerted efforts over the years, which continue despite the Covid pandemic, must be sustained and scaled up further to eradicate the scourge of tobacco.

Sustained political commitment and relentless efforts by countries to strengthen surveillance, expand tobacco control measures, including cessation services to help users quit tobacco, are some of the key reasons for success, said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

According to the WHO Global Report on Trends in Prevalence of Tobacco Use 2000-2025 (4th edition, 2021), WHO South-East Asia Region has achieved the fastest rate of decline in the use of tobacco with average prevalence of smoking among men declining from 50 per cent in 2000 to 25 per cent in 2020 and tobacco smoking among women declining steeply from 8.9 per cent in 2000 to 1.6 per cent in 2020, an official statement said.

This progress can be attributed to effective implementation of WHO's FCTC and MPOWER package, a set of six cost-effective and high impact measures to help countries reduce demand and supply of tobacco, along with best buys to successfully tackle the tobacco epidemic, it said.

Tobacco use is one of the key risk factors for non-communicable diseases and effective tobacco control is important for prevention and control of NCDs - a flagship priority of the region since 2014.

India and Nepal are among the countries likely to achieve a 30 per cent relative reduction in tobacco use to meet the target of Global NCD action plan by 2025, the statement said.

If tobacco control efforts continue at the current level, smoking rates in the region can reach as low as 11 per cent in 2025. This would be the second lowest regional average rate after Africa - 7.5 per cent in 2025.

''The best buys, a set of cost-effective measures to address NCDs, continue to be at the core of the regional response, recognising the need for countries to identify and implement the most effective, feasible and affordable interventions whatever their resource setting,'' the regional director said, adding that WHO will continue to support member countries towards tackling NCDs and controlling tobacco.

The region currently has the highest rates of tobacco use, with around 432 million users, or 29 per cent of its population. It is also home to 266 million smokeless tobacco users out of 355 million globally.

Countries in the region sustained tobacco control measures during the pandemic. WHO supported countries to accelerate and strengthen support for tobacco users to quit during the pandemic with evidence that smokers - current and former - are more likely to suffer severe outcomes of COVID-19, the statement said.

Targeted strategies are needed to address the challenge of smokeless tobacco use, particularly among women. Almost 40 per cent of women tobacco users use only smokeless tobacco, the statement said.

Over the years, countries in the region have strengthened tobacco control measures. The region today has the highest proportion of population covered by tobacco surveillance to monitor tobacco use prevalence and tobacco control policies. Thailand was the first country in Asia to implement plain packaging. Timor-Leste, Nepal, Maldives, India and Sri Lanka have implemented large-sized graphic health warnings on tobacco packs. Six countries have banned electronic cigarettes, according to the statement.

Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka are working towards moving tobacco farmers away from growing tobacco, it said.

Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste have established and scaled-up tobacco cessation services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021