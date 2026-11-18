Japan and the International Labour Organization have agreed on a two-year project to help displaced people from Myanmar find and remain in decent work in Thailand. The 478-million-yen initiative will address practical difficulties that prevent people from turning permission to work into stable employment. Its support will extend to workers and their families, connecting job preparation with recruitment assistance and workplace protection.

Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the project is titled "Strengthening Employment Support System for Displaced Persons from Myanmar." The ILO will implement it with Thailand's Ministry of Labour and other relevant ministries, working closely with UNHCR. The initiative supports the Royal Thai Government's Right to Work policy, which allows displaced people from Myanmar to seek employment outside temporary shelters.

Thailand has hosted people fleeing conflict and persecution in Myanmar for more than four decades, with approximately 77,000 people currently living in nine border shelters. Residents remain heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance, making access to a reliable income increasingly important as aid funding declines. A Cabinet resolution adopted on 26 August 2025 opened a legal employment pathway in designated provinces, responding to displaced people's needs and labour shortages in Thailand.

Training and job matching will help people enter employment

The project will provide pre-employment training for 4,500 displaced people and their family members, helping them prepare for opportunities beyond the shelters. Trainers within the shelters will receive training, and job-matching services will be strengthened in shelters and district offices. Outreach to employers will include Japanese companies and their supply chains, connecting recruitment needs with people seeking work.

Growing numbers of displaced people have found jobs since the policy change, but language barriers and limited work experience continue to make employment difficult. Risks of exploitation can undermine people's ability to remain safely in work, even after they secure a position. Employers need support to recruit and integrate displaced workers effectively, making assistance on both sides important to successful placements.

Activities will connect shelter communities with employers

Shelter-based activities will cover Tak, Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi, the four provinces hosting the temporary shelters. Employer engagement will focus on Chonburi, Rayong and Kanchanaburi, where demand for workers is strong and Japanese businesses have a substantial presence. Protection support will remain available wherever displaced people work, extending assistance beyond the provinces targeted for recruitment.

Worker protection and continued support will underpin the project

The initiative will strengthen labour protection and grievance mechanisms so workers have channels to raise concerns and seek help. Follow-up support will cover workers and their families, addressing the need for assistance after recruitment rather than ending support at placement. Policy recommendations developed through the project will help sustain its results and inform future employment support.

Japan's Ambassador to Thailand, Masato Otaka, and Xiaoyan Qian, Director of the ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao People's Democratic Republic, signed the agreement. Representatives of Japan, JICA, the Royal Thai Government, UNHCR and the Japanese business community attended the signing. Otaka welcomed Thailand's decision as an important step towards self-reliance, describing the project as practical support drawing on the ILO's expertise.

Qian described the employment pathway as a significant move from reliance on humanitarian assistance towards greater self-reliance for displaced people. She said support from Japan and JICA would help people access safe, decent jobs and help employers meet their workforce needs. The project brings these priorities together through preparation, recruitment support and continued attention to workers' rights and family needs.