Gold declines Rs 119, silver tumbles Rs 517

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Wednesday declined by Rs 119 to Rs 46,613 per 10 gram amid an overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,732 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 517 to Rs 61,671 per kilogram from Rs 62,188 per kilogram in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold at Delhi fell by Rs 119 reflecting an overnight decline in COMEX gold prices despite rupee depreciation,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold trading higher at USD 1,794 per ounce and silver flat at USD 23.66 per ounce. ''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.24 per cent up at $1,794 per ounce on Wednesday,'' Patel added.

