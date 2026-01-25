Left Menu

Controversial Shooting by U.S. Immigration Agents Fuels Minneapolis Protests

U.S. immigration agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, sparking protests in Minneapolis. The incident, the second shooting by agents this month, has been met with criticism and demands for an investigation by state officials who oppose the federal immigration crackdown ordered by President Trump.

U.S. immigration agents shot and killed a U.S. citizen, Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis, igniting intense protests and criticisms from local leaders as it marks the second such incident this month.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that a Border Patrol agent fired in self-defense after Pretti resisted disarming. However, local leaders, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have questioned this account, viewing video footage as sickening and insisting that the state should lead the investigation.

The incident drew hundreds of protesters, resulting in the use of tear gas and flashbang grenades by federal agents. As tensions rise, state officials, including Mayor Jacob Frey, are calling for an immediate end to the federal immigration crackdown initiated by President Trump.

