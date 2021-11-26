Czech Republic bans travel from South Africa, others to prevent new coronavirus variant

The Czech Republic bans travel from South Africa and other African countries to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Friday.

The ban which will take effect on Saturday, applies for third country citizens who spent more than 12 hours in the past two weeks in South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia, Kulhanek said on Twitter.

