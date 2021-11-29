Cambodia bans travel from 10 African countries over Omicron variant

Cambodia said on Monday it was banning entry to travellers from 10 African countries to try to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across its borders.

The health ministry said the ban would apply to anyone with a travel history from the countries, which include Botswana, South Africa and Zambia, in the past three weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)