On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that eleven South African men, who were allegedly deceived into fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine, are expected to return home shortly. This follows the repatriation of four men to Johannesburg last week after enduring frontline combat in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The individuals were reportedly misled by promises of security training in Russia. Currently, two others remain in Russia; one is hospitalized, and the second is being processed for return. This repatriation has been facilitated by diplomatic efforts, following a promise by Russian President Vladimir Putin to assist.

South African authorities continue to investigate the recruitment network believed to include Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, although she denies involvement. Concerns are mounting as similar cases arise from other African countries, where men were also recruited under false pretenses and trapped in the conflict zone.