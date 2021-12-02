Left Menu

Amended Maha rules provide for institutional quarantine for arrivals from only South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Maharashtra on Thursday amended its air travel rules making seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers from only three countries -- South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Earlier, the state government's November 30 order had made institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers arriving from all `at risk' countries in the central government's list in view of the Omicron variant threat. Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashish Chakravarty earlier in the day had said the state government was considering a revision of its guidelines, a day after the Centre wrote to the state saying its order was in divergence with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Union government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

