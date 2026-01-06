Ragging Allegations Stir Tensions in Maharashtra College
A suspected ragging incident at a Maharashtra medical college resulted in tension and protests. An unidentified girl allegedly forced a peer to perform 'namaz,' leading to police involvement and suspensions. The Vishva Hindu Parishad has called for a high-level inquiry into the college's operations.
In a concerning incident at a private medical college's hostel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an unidentified girl allegedly coerced a fellow student into performing 'namaz,' prompting immediate action from the institute.
The event, which occurred on Sunday night, has sparked protests by right-wing activists and necessitated police intervention. The incident is being treated as a potential case of ragging, according to the authorities.
Responding to the unrest, the college has suspended a hostel warden and a teacher. Law enforcement, led by Superintendent Yatish Deshmukh, is actively investigating the situation, promising strict accountability for anyone involved in wrongdoing.
