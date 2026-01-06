Left Menu

Ragging Allegations Stir Tensions in Maharashtra College

A suspected ragging incident at a Maharashtra medical college resulted in tension and protests. An unidentified girl allegedly forced a peer to perform 'namaz,' leading to police involvement and suspensions. The Vishva Hindu Parishad has called for a high-level inquiry into the college's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:53 IST
Ragging Allegations Stir Tensions in Maharashtra College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident at a private medical college's hostel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an unidentified girl allegedly coerced a fellow student into performing 'namaz,' prompting immediate action from the institute.

The event, which occurred on Sunday night, has sparked protests by right-wing activists and necessitated police intervention. The incident is being treated as a potential case of ragging, according to the authorities.

Responding to the unrest, the college has suspended a hostel warden and a teacher. Law enforcement, led by Superintendent Yatish Deshmukh, is actively investigating the situation, promising strict accountability for anyone involved in wrongdoing.

TRENDING

1
Kuki-Zo Council Reaffirms Demand for Separate Administration

Kuki-Zo Council Reaffirms Demand for Separate Administration

 India
2
Green Light for EU-Mercosur Agreement: A Game-Changer in Global Trade

Green Light for EU-Mercosur Agreement: A Game-Changer in Global Trade

 Global
3
Nagaland's New Push for Law Enforcement: Unveiling Infrastructure Upgrades

Nagaland's New Push for Law Enforcement: Unveiling Infrastructure Upgrades

 India
4
Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026