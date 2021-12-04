Jasprit Bumrah signs up as Unix Brand Ambassador- India's home-grown mobile accessories brand

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI/GIPR): UNIX is a popular Indian brand which offers latest and widest range of mobile accessories for your smartphones. Since its inception in 2006, UNIX has been headquartered in Mumbai and a manufacturing facility in Gujarat. With 15 years of industry experience and 2 million-plus customers, Unix has a favorable voice of customers for its quality and popular products.

Chargers, Earphones, Data Cables, Power Banks, Wireless Speakers, Smartphone Batteries, Bluetooth neckbands and TWS, many of the above manufactured in India and are marketed across the length and breadth of India through their vast network of Super Stockists, Dealers and Distributors. Unix has signed Indian International cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as their Brand Ambassador and the promotional shoot for Unix with Indian ace spearhead fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was scheduled in Mumbai under the banner of Advent films owned by Kalpesh Jain and shot by Manoj Jain and Kunal Gupta. Celebrity stylist Nikita took care for Jasprits look for the shoot.

The owners of Unix Naresh Jain, Imran Kagalwala, Sandeep Bafna and Krunal Bafna were thrilled to have Jasprit Bumrah on board as their brand ambassador. Naresh Jain sounded very optimistic as a celebrated cricketer like Jasprit Burmrah would ensure more increased visibility of their products across their 1 lac plus retail points. Imran Kagalwala is a passionate cricket player and fan of cricket said that "we see a lot of our Unix brand traits matching with Jasprit Bumrah and we hope to have a fruitful association with Jasprit Bumrah." Sandeep Bafna is confident that the association of Unix Brand with Jasprit Bumrah would help them connect with the youth of India among whom cricket as a sport is the most popular one.

Summing it up aptly Krunal Bafna added that "Jasprit's association with Unix is in line with our strategic business goals and we are confident that this would be one of the key milestones towards our 2025 mission. This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)

