Trophy Tensions: India Women's Cricket Team's Bold Stand in Asia Cup

India's women's cricket team declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, Asian Cricket Council President and Pakistan's interior minister, reflecting ongoing political tensions. The move echoes a similar decision by India's men's team the previous year. The celebration followed their defeat of Sri Lanka in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 08:37 IST
Trophy Tensions: India Women's Cricket Team's Bold Stand in Asia Cup
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In a symbolic move underscoring political tensions, India's women's cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi after defeating Sri Lanka in the final match held in Dubai on Sunday. Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister, was similarly snubbed by India's men's team last year.

The geopolitical strains between India and Pakistan, heightened by last year's military conflict, have spilled onto the cricket field, influencing interactions during international competitions. The teams faced one another only in ICC and ACC tournaments, avoiding bilateral matches.

India's coach Amol Muzumdar acknowledged the decision to bypass the trophy presentation was directed by the Indian cricket board, emphasizing team unity and pride in their victory. The Asia Cup win marked India's eighth title in ten editions, further solidifying their dominance in the sport.

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