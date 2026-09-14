Goldman Sachs Predicts September Rate Hike

Goldman Sachs has shifted its forecast, now anticipating a 25 basis point increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rates during the upcoming September policy meeting. This adjustment marks a reversal from their previous expectation of stable rates.

The Wall Street firm's decision comes as financial market pricing exerts significant influence, reflecting investors' growing anticipation of a rate hike.

This strategic forecast change is driven more by market dynamics than by any substantial alteration in Goldman Sachs' economic outlook.