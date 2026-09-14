Goldman Sachs Predicts September Rate Hike
Goldman Sachs has altered its forecast and now anticipates a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September, primarily influenced by current financial market trends and investor expectations rather than economic outlook shifts.
Goldman Sachs has shifted its forecast, now anticipating a 25 basis point increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rates during the upcoming September policy meeting. This adjustment marks a reversal from their previous expectation of stable rates.
The Wall Street firm's decision comes as financial market pricing exerts significant influence, reflecting investors' growing anticipation of a rate hike.
This strategic forecast change is driven more by market dynamics than by any substantial alteration in Goldman Sachs' economic outlook.