Strait of Hormuz Traffic Dips Below Average

Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz decreased significantly over the weekend, with only four vessels exiting and ten entering the strait, according to preliminary ship-tracking data released on Monday.

This is a notable drop from the 10-day average of 14 transits per day, highlighting potential changes in commodity flows through this critical maritime passage.

It's worth noting that these figures might not account for vessels navigating the strait without activated transponders, aiming to evade detection.