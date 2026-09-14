Strait of Hormuz Traffic Dips Below Average

The Strait of Hormuz saw a decline in vessel transits, with only four vessels exiting and ten entering over the weekend, falling below the 10-day average of 14 transits daily. This figure excludes vessels potentially traversing the strait undetected by disabling their identification transponders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 08:11 IST
Strait of Hormuz Traffic Dips Below Average
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Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz decreased significantly over the weekend, with only four vessels exiting and ten entering the strait, according to preliminary ship-tracking data released on Monday.

This is a notable drop from the 10-day average of 14 transits per day, highlighting potential changes in commodity flows through this critical maritime passage.

It's worth noting that these figures might not account for vessels navigating the strait without activated transponders, aiming to evade detection.

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