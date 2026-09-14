Zverev Triumphs at U.S. Open, Ending American Hopes

Alexander Zverev overcame the disappointment of a 2020 U.S. Open final defeat to capture the title against Ben Shelton in an intense match on Sunday. The German displayed a powerful performance, earning a $5.5 million winner's prize and ending a 23-year drought for American men's Grand Slam winners.

The fervent home crowd, hoping to see Shelton triumph, witnessed Zverev's strategic and composed gameplay as he secured his first U.S. Open title in his 11th appearance. The victory helped Zverev move past his previous Grand Slam setbacks and marked him as a formidable player this season.

Despite Shelton's spirited resistance and historical significance as the first Black American man in 54 years to reach the final since Arthur Ashe, Zverev's experience proved decisive. The win positions Zverev prominently in the global tennis arena as he navigates competition from top players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.