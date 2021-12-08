Left Menu

BioNTech, Pfizer say test shows 3 doses of vaccine neutralise Omicron

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:29 IST
BioNTech and Pfizer said on Wednesday a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was shown to generate a neutralising effect against the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test. In the first official statement from vaccine manufacturers on the likely efficacy of their shot against Omicron, BioNTech and Pfizer said in a joint statement that two vaccine doses resulted in significantly lower neutralising antibodies but that a third dose of their vaccine increased the neutralising antibodies by a factor of 25.

They added that, if needed, they can deliver an Omicron-based vaccine in March 2022.

