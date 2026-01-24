Haiti in Turmoil: Leaders Clash Over Prime Minister's Fate

In a dramatic turn of events, Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council announced plans to remove Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, brushing aside U.S. warnings about significant consequences. The council's decision underscores ongoing internal power struggles, political instability, and escalating security issues caused by heavily armed gangs.

Despite the U.S. Charge d'Affaires Henry Wooster asserting Fils-Aime's role as crucial in combating gang violence, tension soared as five council members signed a resolution to remove him. However, this move remains unofficial until published in the national gazette. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged the prime minister to remain in office to foster stability.

With elections postponed and the council's mandate ending soon, discussions continue about governance and succession. Amid talks of corruption and infighting, the council faces pressure to uphold Haiti's sovereignty while addressing foreign influence and internal security threats.