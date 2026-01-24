Left Menu

Trump's Foreign Policy Shake-Up: New World Order or Diplomatic Dilemma?

President Trump is reshaping US foreign policy by discarding the long-standing rules-based order. His recent actions, from threatening tariffs to opposing allies, highlight a shift to a Trump-centric system driven by personal whims. This strategy has sparked confusion among traditional allies and drew criticism from global leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 06:14 IST
Trump's Foreign Policy Shake-Up: New World Order or Diplomatic Dilemma?
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's actions last week underscore a fundamental shift in the US foreign policy landscape, as he moves to dismantle the rules-based order that has governed international relations since World War II. His unconventional approach, marked by impulsive decisions based on personal interactions, is causing unease among traditional allies.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump threatened economic penalties against Switzerland and pressed European nations over Greenland control, showcasing his readiness to leverage US power in unprecedented ways. This unpredictability has sparked concern among allies, who are now exploring alliances to counterbalance US influence.

Former adviser Steve Bannon articulated Trump's 'maximalist strategy,' emphasizing that without resistance, Trump will continue this trajectory. Meanwhile, figures like Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are emerging as pivotal voices urging middle powers to unite and uphold legitimacy and rules in face of Trump's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026