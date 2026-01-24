Trump's Foreign Policy Shake-Up: New World Order or Diplomatic Dilemma?

President Donald Trump's actions last week underscore a fundamental shift in the US foreign policy landscape, as he moves to dismantle the rules-based order that has governed international relations since World War II. His unconventional approach, marked by impulsive decisions based on personal interactions, is causing unease among traditional allies.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump threatened economic penalties against Switzerland and pressed European nations over Greenland control, showcasing his readiness to leverage US power in unprecedented ways. This unpredictability has sparked concern among allies, who are now exploring alliances to counterbalance US influence.

Former adviser Steve Bannon articulated Trump's 'maximalist strategy,' emphasizing that without resistance, Trump will continue this trajectory. Meanwhile, figures like Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are emerging as pivotal voices urging middle powers to unite and uphold legitimacy and rules in face of Trump's approach.

