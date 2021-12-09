Germany must build fiscal reserves to be prepared for next crisis - Scholz
- Country:
- Germany
Fighting the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest challenge for Germany's new government and Berlin must create fiscal reserves now to be prepared for the next crisis, Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the centre-left Social Democrats said on Thursday.
Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the finance ministry to Christian Lindner, the fiscally more conservative leader of the Free Democrats (FDP), Scholz said the role of the finance minister within the three-way coalition was "very special" as he would have do deal with all aspects of the government's policies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany's SPD, Greens, FDP to present coalition deal on Wednesday
Germany's Green party says deal ready for 3-party coalition
FOREX-Euro falls to July 2020 lows as Germany's business morale darkens
Polish PM to meet Germany's Merkel and Britain's Johnson, says Polish deputy minister
Germany''s Greens say deal ready for 3-party coalition