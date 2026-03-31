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Germany's Controversial Energy Dilemma: AfD Advocates Return to Russian Supplies

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has capitalized on surging energy prices to reignite calls for renewing energy imports from Russia, following significant electoral gains in two state elections. The debate has intensified with Germany grappling with high energy costs after cutting ties with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:36 IST
Germany's Controversial Energy Dilemma: AfD Advocates Return to Russian Supplies
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Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has strategically utilized skyrocketing energy costs to reignite discussions around re-establishing energy imports from Russia. This comes on the heels of strong electoral performances in state elections in Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The AfD secured nearly 20% of the vote in these critical regions, urging a pivot back to Russian energy to stabilize Germany's economic landscape, which has struggled with post-Russian energy strategies and rising costs.

Despite resistance from mainstream political factions, the AfD's narrative gains momentum amid public frustration over energy prices, sparking a broader conversation about revisiting Germany's severed energy ties with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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