Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has strategically utilized skyrocketing energy costs to reignite discussions around re-establishing energy imports from Russia. This comes on the heels of strong electoral performances in state elections in Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The AfD secured nearly 20% of the vote in these critical regions, urging a pivot back to Russian energy to stabilize Germany's economic landscape, which has struggled with post-Russian energy strategies and rising costs.

Despite resistance from mainstream political factions, the AfD's narrative gains momentum amid public frustration over energy prices, sparking a broader conversation about revisiting Germany's severed energy ties with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)