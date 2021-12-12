Left Menu

Delhi minister Gopal Rai to hold meet on Monday to review air pollution situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 15:06 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with senior officials on Monday to review the air pollution situation, an official said on Sunday.

Officials from civic bodies, the fire department, the public works department and other departments concerned will attend the meeting, he said.

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the city government had on December 2 announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders in a bid to minimise the impact of air pollution on the health of children.

It had earlier banned construction activities and the entry of trucks, barring CNG and e-trucks and those carrying essential commodities, till further orders.

The apex court had asked the Commission for Air Quality Management on Friday to examine pleas for lifting the construction ban and relaxing restrictions on industrial units in Delhi-NCR within a week.

