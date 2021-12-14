Left Menu

L&T Infotech inaugurates new delivery centre in Hyderabad

The 110,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art centre will focus on delivering digital, data, and cloud solutions to global clients and the facility hosts new-age amenities related to the safety, security, and overall wellbeing of employees, a press release from the firm said. K T Rama Rao, Minister of IT and Industries, said It is our endeavour to consolidate Telanganas position as the preferred destination for technology solution providers and talent.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a technology consulting and digital solutions company on Tuesday said it has expanded its Hyderabad operations by setting up a new facility in the city equipped to house over 3,000 employees to support its global operations.

The 110,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art centre will focus on delivering digital, data, and cloud solutions to global clients and the facility host new-age amenities related to the safety, security, and overall wellbeing of employees, a press release from the firm said.

KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT and Industries, said ''It is our endeavour to consolidate Telangana's position as the preferred destination for technology solution providers and talent. We have backed this resolve by the highest order of ease of doing business, resulting in increased entry of global corporations such as LTI, which in turn augment the overall ecosystem. I congratulate LTI on the launch of this new facility and look forward to more of such milestones in the future.'' Nachiket Deshpande, Executive Board Member & COO, LTI said ''The city of Hyderabad has a special place in the global technology space that is further complemented by the vast talent pool and an encouraging support by the government. LTI's new centre in the city will strengthen our operations and play a critical role in our growth aspirations.'' LTI also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business, a prestigious business school here, to conduct research on Digital Readiness. This Digital Readiness Index will serve as a tool to assess the state of digitization in enterprises, according to the release.

