Bridgestone Corp rejigs India operations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 16:29 IST
Japanese tyre major Bridgestone Corporation on Tuesday announced organisational changes in its Indian operations, with Rajarshi Moitra to become Chief Commercial Officer and Sunil Puri appointed as Head of Sustainability.

The changes are part of the company's strategy for the evolving Indian market and its thrust on sustainability in sync with Bridgestone Corporation's global sustainability strategy, the Japanese firm said in a statement.

''Moitra, who has played a key role in transforming the consumer business, will take over as Bridgestone India's Chief Commercial Officer, with end-to-end leadership of the consumer, commercial, and solutions businesses,'' it said, adding all the three segments will continue to operate as independent businesses under his overall direction. He will also be responsible for supply chain management and all the post-production logistics. While ensuring synergies between product offerings this will also consolidate and reinforce market presence across tyre segments, the company said.

Puri, in his role as Head of Sustainability, would cut across functions and bring to ''life opportunities and green initiatives in areas of new products, raw material usage, retread, and end-of-life tyres'', the statement added.

''This appointment assumes significance as sustainability is key to Bridgestone's business and will now be led by a person with vast knowledge of the tyre business,'' the company said.

Commenting on the development, Bridgestone India Managing Director Parag Satpute said, ''These organisational changes are aimed at consolidating our corporate position in the Indian tyre industry. The clubbing of our business units under one leadership will result in greater market penetration along with optimising of resources''.

Globally, Bridgestone Corporation is committed to sustainability, and the creation of a dedicated resource for sustainability will see Bridgestone India enhance its commitment towards reducing, reusing and recycling throughout its operations, Satpute added.

Bridgestone India said these organisational changes will enable it to further grow and evolve the business, propelling it to the next level of growth.

