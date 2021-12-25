Ganja worth Rs 30 lakh seized from house

Thanjavur, Dec 25 (PTI): About 100 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh has been seized from a house at nearby Karambai and four persons arrested in this connection, police said. Acting on a tip off that the narcotic was kept hidden in the house, a special team, led by two Sub-Inspectors, raided the house and effected the seizure. One of those arrested was from Odisha, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)