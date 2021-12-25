Left Menu

Ganja worth Rs 30 lakh seized from house

PTI | Thanjavur | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:59 IST
Ganja worth Rs 30 lakh seized from house
  • Country:
  • India

Thanjavur, Dec 25 (PTI): About 100 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh has been seized from a house at nearby Karambai and four persons arrested in this connection, police said. Acting on a tip off that the narcotic was kept hidden in the house, a special team, led by two Sub-Inspectors, raided the house and effected the seizure. One of those arrested was from Odisha, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
3
The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

 Netherlands
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021