Left Menu

Six people die in road accident in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:38 IST
Six people die in road accident in Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A speeding vehicle bearing an Indian registration number skidded off the road near the Indian border in Southern Nepal on Tuesday, leaving at least six people dead, including two children, and wounding three, a senior police officer said.

The accident took place when the vehicle heading towards Garuda from Gaur Municipality veered off and fell 20-feet down from the road at Garuda Municipality, which is 185-kilometer South of Kathmandu and lies near the Indian border.

There were altogether nine people in the vehicle and three others who sustained injuries have been admitted to a local hospital in Rautahat district, police said.

All those killed in the incident were Nepali citizens hailing from Gadhimai Municipality, spokesman of Rautahat District Police Sunil Malla told PTI, adding that ''they were returning after attending a wedding ceremony''.

Five of those who died in the incident were male, he said, adding that the identification of the sixth passenger who died in the accident could not be ascertained.

According to police, the victims had hired the vehicle for attending a wedding ceremony.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal and occur mainly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021