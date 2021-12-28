Six people die in road accident in Nepal

A speeding vehicle bearing an Indian registration number skidded off the road near the Indian border in Southern Nepal on Tuesday, leaving at least six people dead, including two children, and wounding three, a senior police officer said.

The accident took place when the vehicle heading towards Garuda from Gaur Municipality veered off and fell 20-feet down from the road at Garuda Municipality, which is 185-kilometer South of Kathmandu and lies near the Indian border.

There were altogether nine people in the vehicle and three others who sustained injuries have been admitted to a local hospital in Rautahat district, police said.

All those killed in the incident were Nepali citizens hailing from Gadhimai Municipality, spokesman of Rautahat District Police Sunil Malla told PTI, adding that ''they were returning after attending a wedding ceremony''.

Five of those who died in the incident were male, he said, adding that the identification of the sixth passenger who died in the accident could not be ascertained.

According to police, the victims had hired the vehicle for attending a wedding ceremony.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal and occur mainly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

