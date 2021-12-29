Magenta opens EV charging station in Mumbai

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
EV charging infrastructure provider Magenta in collaboration with Central Railways inaugurated a public EV charging station along the Parel Railway station on Wednesday and said it will set up similar facilities along the Dadar and Byculla Railway stations over the next two weeks. The facility will be functional 24x7 initially with Made-in-India Streetlamp Integrated EV charging stations and subsequently with DC fast chargers, the company said in a release.

This combination of AC and DC chargers will support 2-3 and 4-wheelers.

Maharashtra Minister of Industry and Mining, Subhash Desai, who inaugurated Magenta's charging facility at Parel station, said, ''We are glad to see Magenta with Central Railways pushing 'green initiatives' and setting up EV charging stations addressing the lack of the charging infrastructure for EVs to operate smoothly.

''This initiative will bring relief to people who can charge their EVs at key locations near Railway stations as well." Magenta is currently installing 4,500 chargers across 108 cities in the country with 2,950 chargers under the FAME-2 scheme along REIL, over 1200 chargers along petrol pumps belonging to HPCL and others, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

