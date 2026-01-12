Tensions Rise Over Sacred Tree at Thiruparankundram Hill

Police halted BJP leader H Raja and party members from reaching a contentious location atop Thiruparankundram hill. Their attempt aimed at visiting a revered fig tree led to tensions, as the site is embroiled in a cultural dispute.

Raja, heading the Tamil Nadu BJP coordination committee, and his entourage sought access to the ancient Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple's grounds. The focus was a fig tree, integral to Hindu traditions and linked to Lord Murugan, that had become a point of conflict after a ceremonial flag was hoisted by local Muslims during a previous festival.

The visit was thwarted by police to prevent potential hostilities between the Hindu devotees and the Muslim community. A confrontation ensued, yet authorities maintained their ground. The temple management has since filed a complaint, accusing the festival planners of trespassing and improper flag placement.

(With inputs from agencies.)