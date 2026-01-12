Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Sacred Tree at Thiruparankundram Hill

BJP leader H Raja and party members were stopped by police from accessing a controversial site at Thiruparankundram hill. The members aimed to visit a sacred tree, sparking tensions with local Muslims who hoisted a flag during a festival, prompting a police intervention and a legal case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:11 IST
Tensions Rise Over Sacred Tree at Thiruparankundram Hill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police halted BJP leader H Raja and party members from reaching a contentious location atop Thiruparankundram hill. Their attempt aimed at visiting a revered fig tree led to tensions, as the site is embroiled in a cultural dispute.

Raja, heading the Tamil Nadu BJP coordination committee, and his entourage sought access to the ancient Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple's grounds. The focus was a fig tree, integral to Hindu traditions and linked to Lord Murugan, that had become a point of conflict after a ceremonial flag was hoisted by local Muslims during a previous festival.

The visit was thwarted by police to prevent potential hostilities between the Hindu devotees and the Muslim community. A confrontation ensued, yet authorities maintained their ground. The temple management has since filed a complaint, accusing the festival planners of trespassing and improper flag placement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States
2
NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

 United States
3
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
4
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026