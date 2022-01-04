Left Menu

Aviation groups ask White House to intervene in 5G safety dispute

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 05:29 IST
Groups representing U.S. airlines, aircraft manufacturers and airports urged the White House late on Monday to intervene to delay the use by wireless carriers of C-Band spectrum for 5G, which they warn could cause dramatic disruptions for air travel.

"Time has run out and it’s imperative that the White House intervene today to delay the imminent rollout of C-band 5G signals," the groups said in a statement, issued just hours before the spectrum is due to come into use.

"Starting Wednesday, the disruptions to our country’s aviation system are going to be incredibly challenging, especially at a time when the industry is currently experiencing COVID-related operational issues," the statement from the Aerospace Industries Association, International Air Transport Association, Regional Airline Association and others said.

