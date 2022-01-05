Left Menu

India vs SA 2nd Test: Scoreboard (Indian 2nd innings)

Updated: 05-01-2022 17:54 IST
The scoreboard on the third of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings: 202 all-out South Africa 1st innings: 229 all-out India 2nd Innings (overnight 85/2) KL Rahul c Markram b Marco Jansen 8 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Olivier 23 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Rabada 53 Ajinkya Rahane c Verreynne b Rabada 58 Hanuma Vihari not out 40 Rishabh Pant c Verreynne b Rabada 0 Ravichandran Ashwin c Verreynne b Ngidi 16 Shardul Thakur c Maharaj b Jansen 28 Mohammed Shami c Verreynne b Jansen 0 Jasprit Bumrah c Jansen b Ngidi 7 Mohammed Siraj b Ngidi 0 Extras: (B-16, LB-4, WD-5, NB-8) 33 Total (All out in 60.1 overs) 266 Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-44, 3-155, 4-163, 5-167, 6-184, 7-225, 8-228, 9-245. Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 20-3-77-3, Duanne Olivier 12-1-51-1, Lungi Ngidi 10.1-2-43-3, Marco Jansen 17-4-67-3, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-8-0.

