Rebel Leader's Independent Bid Sparks Tension in Alappuzha

In a significant political development, security measures have been reinforced at G Sudhakaran's Alappuzha residence following protests by CPI(M) workers. The unrest stems from Sudhakaran's announcement to contest the Ambalapuzha Assembly elections as an independent candidate.

The seasoned politician, who previously held a ministerial position and maintained a reputable public image, decided to sever his long-standing association with CPI(M) and contest independently. This move has not gone down well with party loyalists, who have been vocal in their opposition, branding him a 'traitor' and protesting outside his home.

Officials from the Punnapra police station have deployed patrol teams and a stationary police vehicle to the area to ensure order is maintained amid escalating tensions. Sudhakaran cited targeted social media attacks by party factions as a catalyst for his exit from the CPI(M).

(With inputs from agencies.)