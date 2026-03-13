Rebel Leader's Independent Bid Sparks Tension in Alappuzha
G Sudhakaran, a veteran CPI(M) leader, faces protests for contesting as an independent in the Ambalapuzha Assembly elections. Security has been tightened around his residence as tensions rise. Sudhakaran, known for his clean image, alleges online attacks by party members influenced his decision to leave CPI(M).
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, security measures have been reinforced at G Sudhakaran's Alappuzha residence following protests by CPI(M) workers. The unrest stems from Sudhakaran's announcement to contest the Ambalapuzha Assembly elections as an independent candidate.
The seasoned politician, who previously held a ministerial position and maintained a reputable public image, decided to sever his long-standing association with CPI(M) and contest independently. This move has not gone down well with party loyalists, who have been vocal in their opposition, branding him a 'traitor' and protesting outside his home.
Officials from the Punnapra police station have deployed patrol teams and a stationary police vehicle to the area to ensure order is maintained amid escalating tensions. Sudhakaran cited targeted social media attacks by party factions as a catalyst for his exit from the CPI(M).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspect Killed in Detroit-Area Synagogue Truck Attack Amid Rising Security Concerns
Chaos at Michigan Synagogue: Security Engages in Gunfire
Security Head Injured in Attack: Dispute Over Campus Entry Suspected
Defacing for Linguistic Equality: The 'May 17 Movement' Protests
Telus Cybersecurity Breach: ShinyHunters Claims Massive Data Heist