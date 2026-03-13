Left Menu

Australia Takes a Bold Stand Against Lethal Rodent Poisons

Australia bans the sale of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs), known for harming native wildlife like owls, goannas, and eagles. These persistent poisons accumulate in predator species, leading to debilitating effects or death. The ban, effective for a year, aims for permanent regulation restricting consumer access and safeguarding wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-03-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 10:09 IST
  • Australia

Australia has announced a major environmental victory as it bans the sale of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs). This decision comes after years of mounting scientific evidence pointing to the detrimental effects these poisons have on native wildlife, including owls, goannas, and eagles.

SGARs are known to persist in the bodies of rodents long after consumption, leading to secondary poisoning in predators. Despite regulatory delays and earlier inadequacies, the suspension of SGAR sales marks a significant step forward in wildlife conservation efforts.

While SGARs will still be available to licensed pest controllers, the focus now shifts to defining these chemicals as 'restricted,' ultimately removing them from consumer reach permanently. Other less harmful alternatives, like first-generation rodenticides and traps, present safer pest control options for the public.

