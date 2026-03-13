Left Menu

Taiwan Fast-Tracks Defense Deals with U.S. Amid Pressing Deadlines

Taiwan's parliament authorized agreements with the U.S. for arms sales, averting delays in defense provisions. Despite opposition concerns over financial transparency, they consented to advance contracts, ensuring Taiwan retains its spot in the U.S. production and delivery schedules.

Taiwan's parliament has granted approval for the government to sign agreements on four U.S. arms sales packages. This decision comes after warnings of missing deadlines that could see Taiwan moved to the back of the military supply queue. The movement sparked conversations around Taiwan's defense spending strategy, closely monitored by the United States.

President Lai Ching-te's administration sought $40 billion for additional defense measures. However, opposition parties, wary of lack of clarity in proposals, call for fiscal responsibility before consenting to such expenditures. Despite this, officials emphasized the urgency given the predefined deadlines for weapons agreements with the United States to avoid losing their position in the production lineup.

Ultimately, lawmakers reached an agreement that allows the government to sign these crucial deals ahead of parliament's spending reviews. Speaker Han Kuo-yu announced the unanimous decision upholding national security as a top priority. The agreed weapons include anti-tank missiles and advanced rocket systems, ensuring Taiwan remains strategically armed.

