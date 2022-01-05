Euro zone sovereigns kick off January funding

Italy and Slovenia kicked off the first major euro zone government bond sales of 2022 on Wednesday, the start of a big increase in net issuance from governments this year as European Central Bank bond purchases slow. Italy will raise 7 billion euros ($7.93 billion) from a 30-year bond that received over 55 billion euros of demand and will price later on Wednesday, weeks before parliament convenes to elect a new president on Jan. 24.

Slovenia will raise 1.75 billion euros from 4 and 40-year bonds on the back of 6.6 billion euros of demand, Refinitiv capital markets news service IFR reported. January is typically a busy window for syndicated government debt sales as debt management offices seek to pursue their funding plans.

The backdrop is different this year, as the ECB is set to end its pandemic emergency bond buying programme in March. Even though governments are expected to issue less debt this year, after adjusting for ECB purchases, UBS expects positive net supply for the first time since 2019, at 112 billion euros this year from the 10 biggest euro area issuers.

That is up from negative 203 billion in 2021 and is the largest year-on-year net supply increase since the ECB launched quantitative easing in 2015, UBS said. Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said deals had been well-received as issuers have only paid minimal new issue premiums. German state lender KfW received record demand for a bond sale on Tuesday even after it cut the yield it offered investors.

In addition to the syndicated debt sales, Germany raised 3.13 billion euros from a new 10-year bond sold at auction. Spain raised 5.68 billion euros from bonds due 2024, 2028 and 2037 and an inflation-linked bond due 2027.

Euro zone bond yields hovered near two-month highs on Wednesday, with most 10-year benchmark yields flat to one basis point higher on the day. Germany's 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.13% by 1347 GMT after rising to a new two-month high at -0.114% in earlier trading..

As it sold its new bond, Italian bonds underperformed most peers and the 10-year yield also rose to a two-month high at 1.24%. The 30-year yield touched the highest since May at 2.094% following a sharp rise on Tuesday when the syndicated bond sale was first announced.

Bond yields have risen across developed markets since the start of the year, led by the United States, as investors prepare for U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes. Analysts see this week's rise in euro area yields as a result of the pause in bond purchases in the final days of 2021, investors preparing to absorb heavy issuance in January, and the absence of stricter lockdown measures in many European countries. ($1 = 0.8831 euros)

