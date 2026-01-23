Left Menu

Call for Change: Rahul Gandhi Urges Urgent Action Over Textile Tariffs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes high US tariffs on Indian textiles, urging Prime Minister Modi to secure a trade deal prioritizing Indian workers. During a visit to a garment factory, Gandhi highlighted the skills of Indian tailors and pressed for government support amid economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:54 IST
Call for Change: Rahul Gandhi Urges Urgent Action Over Textile Tariffs
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting economic concerns, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for immediate action over the detrimental impact of US tariffs on India's textile industry. In a pointed critique, Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize a trade agreement that benefits Indian businesses and workers.

During a recent visit to a garment factory in Haryana, Gandhi witnessed firsthand the craftsmanship and ambition of Indian tailors. He highlighted the severe job losses and factory closures resulting from 50 percent US tariffs, emphasizing the broader economic ramifications.

The former Congress chief implored the government to address the crisis, noting the pressure from international competition and declining orders. Gandhi's statement serves as a fervent appeal for policies that support the nation's second-largest employment sector.

TRENDING

1
Potential Trade Boom: US-Indonesia Agreement

Potential Trade Boom: US-Indonesia Agreement

 Switzerland
2
Elitecon International Strengthens Governance with New Board Appointments

Elitecon International Strengthens Governance with New Board Appointments

 India
3
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
4
Crackdown on Corruption: Malaysia's Defense Scandal Unveiled

Crackdown on Corruption: Malaysia's Defense Scandal Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026