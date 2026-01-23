Call for Change: Rahul Gandhi Urges Urgent Action Over Textile Tariffs

Amid mounting economic concerns, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for immediate action over the detrimental impact of US tariffs on India's textile industry. In a pointed critique, Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize a trade agreement that benefits Indian businesses and workers.

During a recent visit to a garment factory in Haryana, Gandhi witnessed firsthand the craftsmanship and ambition of Indian tailors. He highlighted the severe job losses and factory closures resulting from 50 percent US tariffs, emphasizing the broader economic ramifications.

The former Congress chief implored the government to address the crisis, noting the pressure from international competition and declining orders. Gandhi's statement serves as a fervent appeal for policies that support the nation's second-largest employment sector.