Heathrow Revolutionizes Airport Security with High-Tech Scanners

Heathrow Airport has fully implemented CT security scanners across its terminals, enhancing passenger convenience and security efficiency. This technology removes the need for passengers to unpack liquids and electronics at checkpoints. The upgrade cost Heathrow £1 billion, coinciding with plans for a new runway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:53 IST
Heathrow Revolutionizes Airport Security with High-Tech Scanners
Heathrow Airport has introduced cutting-edge CT security scanners across all its terminals, transforming the security experience for passengers. This technological advancement means travelers no longer need to unpack liquids, laptops, or tablets, streamlining the security process at Europe's busiest airport.

The high-resolution 3D imaging capability of these scanners permits passengers to carry larger liquid containers, overturning the decades-old limit of 100 ml, which was originally implemented following a thwarted terror plot in 2006. Airports worldwide, including those in New York, Hong Kong, and Dubai, are adopting similar measures to improve efficiency and passenger experience.

The transformation, which cost Heathrow Airport £1 billion, also coincides with its expansion plans, as it seeks approval to build a third runway. This makes Heathrow the largest airport globally to fully integrate this advanced scanning technology.

