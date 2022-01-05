Euro zone sovereigns kick off January funding

Italy and Slovenia kicked off the first major euro zone government bond sales of 2022 on Wednesday, the start of a big increase in net issuance from governments this year as European Central Bank bond purchases slow. Italy will raise 7 billion euros ($7.93 billion) from a 30-year bond that received over 55 billion euros of demand, over two weeks before its parliament convenes to elect a new president on Jan. 24.

Slovenia will raise 1.75 billion euros from 4 and 40-year bonds on the back of 6.6 billion euros of demand, Refinitiv capital markets news service IFR reported. January is typically a busy window for syndicated government debt sales as debt management offices pursue their funding plans.

The backdrop is different this year as the ECB is set to end its pandemic emergency bond buying programme in March. Even though governments are expected to issue less debt this year, after adjusting for ECB purchases, UBS expects positive net supply for the first time since 2019, at 112 billion euros this year from the 10 biggest euro area issuers.

That is up from negative 203 billion in 2021 and is the largest year-on-year net supply increase since the ECB launched quantitative easing in 2015, UBS said. Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said deals had been well-received as issuers have only paid minimal new issue premiums. German state lender KfW received record demand for a bond sale on Tuesday even after it cut the yield it offered investors.

In addition to the syndicated debt sales, Germany raised 3.13 billion euros from a new 10-year bond sold at auction. Spain raised 5.68 billion euros from bonds due 2024, 2028 and 2037 and an inflation-linked bond due 2027.

Euro zone bond yields hovered near two-month highs on Wednesday, with most 10-year benchmark yields flat for most of the session and just slightly ticking down towards the end of the day. Investors were reluctant to take strong positions ahead of the release, due at 1900 GMT, of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting which could shed some light on its take on inflation and its their readiness to act upon it.

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower ahead of the release and much stronger-than-expected U.S. private payrolls data for December lifted yields only briefly. Bond yields have risen across developed markets since the start of the year, led by the United States, as investors prepare for the Fed to raise rates.

In the euro zone, a survey showed economic activity stuttered in December and could weaken further if tighter restrictions are imposed to tackle the surge in COVID-19 infections. Germany's 10-year yield was broadly unchanged at -0.13% by 1556 GMT after rising to a new two-month high at -0.114% in earlier trading..

As it sold its new bond, Italian bonds underperformed most peers and the 10-year yield also rose to a two-month high at 1.24%. The 30-year yield touched the highest since May at 2.12% following a sharp rise on Tuesday when the syndicated bond sale was first announced.

Analysts see this week's rise in euro area yields as a result of the pause in bond purchases in the final days of 2021, investors preparing to absorb heavy issuance in January, and the absence of stricter lockdown measures in many European countries. ($1 = 0.8831 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)