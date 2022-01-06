Odisha adds 4.31 lakh voters, gender ratio improves

The number of voters in Odisha rose by 4,31,441 this year, taking the total to 3,29,83,643, as per the final electoral rolls.

Of the total voters, 1,67,96,603 are males and 1,61,83,835 female, showed the final electoral rolls issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday.

There are also 3,025 people belonging to the Third Gender category, CEO SK Lohani said in a statement.

The total number of voters in the final electoral rolls of 2021 was 3,25,52,202, he said.

There are 5,23,774 voters in the age group of 18-19 in the final rolls this year, he said.

Names of 9,50,789 new voters were added, while 3,82,601 names deleted and corrections to 3,82,601 names were done, Lohani said.

Maintaining that there was a qualitative improvement in electoral rolls, he said the number of non-photo voters which was earlier 3,38,458 has come down to 84,694. Besides, the gender ratio in the electoral rolls has increased from 958 to 964, he said.

There was also a huge jump in online applications this year, which rose from 7 per cent to 66.44 per cent, he said.

Another voter-friendly intervention by Election Commission this year is the introduction of free door delivery of voter cards through speed post in specially designed envelopes, Lohani said.

There is also a facility for downloading e-EPICs for the newly-registered voters by logging into www.nvsp.in, the officer said.

A voter can apply for addition, deletion or correction of his name in the electoral rolls throughout the year, Lohani said.

