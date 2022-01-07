HFCL Accelerates International Business, further Strengthens its Leadership Team with Three New Leaders

HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider is poised for scaling its international business. HFCL's strategy is to enter new products, new geographies, and to reach new customers, and hence, to strengthen the Company's leadership team, HFCL welcomes three industry veterans. HFCL in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands has onboarded Mr. Andrew Westerman as the Vice President of International Sales, Communication Products to lead the sales and business development for the communication products in global markets. HFCL has also onboarded Mr. Rajesh Jain as the Executive President of the EPC Projects Business. To strengthen its R&D capability HFCL has onboarded Mr. Santanu Bhattacharyya as the Vice President and Head of FPGA Engineering.

Mr. Andrew Westerman joins HFCL as the Vice President - International Sales, Communication Products. Andrew has more than three decades of experience in pre-sales, business development, transmission, and networking. Before joining HFCL, Andrew was the Head of Sales, EMEA Region, Mimosa by Airspan where he was responsible for managing and growing direct sales through service providers along with indirect sales. Having held several leadership positions in renowned organizations like Ceragon Networks, Ericsson, and ICO Global Communications, Andrew will focus on sales and business development for HFCL's entire range of Communication Products in the international market. His appointment will further strengthen the global leadership team of HFCL. The Company had also recently onboarded Dr. Peter A Weimann as the CTO of the Optical Fiber Cable business and Mr. Jochen Arms as the Vice-President - Sales for the European DACH Region for Optical Fiber Cables. Mr. Rajesh Jain has joined as the Executive President – Telecom EPC Projects Business. His appointment will help HFCL grow its EPC projects business in both the national and international markets. An MBA, Rajesh has over 26 years of experience in varied business sectors, such as Telecom & Power, EPC, and O&M Projects. He has held senior business and cross-functional leadership positions in his career and built strong relationships with key stakeholders in Government, PSUs, and the corporate sector. Before joining HFCL, Rajesh was associated with A2Z Infra Engineering Limited, as CEO & Whole Time Director and has previously worked with Teracom Limited, Surana Telecom, MPI Group, and Vindhya Telelinks Limited. Mr. Santanu Bhattacharyya has joined as the Vice President - Head of FPGA Engineering. His appointment will help HFCL address the tremendous opportunities in the 5G space and build HFCL's products for the global telecom markets. An industry expert in R&D with over three decades of experience, Santanu is an M.Tech. in Communications Engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. Initially having worked as a research engineer with CDOT, he has worked with organizations like Transwitch, Solarflare, and most recently with Xilinx, where his role was of the Design Engineering Director. His primary responsibility was leading the Smart NIC development in Xilinx working in collaboration with the global teams at Xilinx. Commenting on strengthening the leadership team, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, "Having made a mark on the Indian telecom sector, HFCL aims to expand its leadership into new geographies, new markets, and new products. The 5G and EPC sectors offer a plethora of possibilities and opportunities for an organization like ours, and we aim to make the most of it. I'm delighted to welcome onboard the three industry veterans, who will bring us further closer to our goal to attain a manifold growth in our international business, and lead to HFCL becoming a partner of choice for marquee clients in India and abroad. I welcome Mr. Andrew Westerman who would be instrumental in scaling up the Communication Products business internationally. I also take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Rajesh Jain and Mr. Santanu Bhattacharya in their new roles. I am confident that together we will capitalize on the upcoming growth opportunity in this decade of digital transformation that we are seeing across industry verticals." About HFCL HFCL Limited is a leading technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end Transmission and Access Equipment, Optical Fiber, Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) and is specialized in setting up a modern communication network for Telecom Service Providers, Railways and Defence. The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plants at Hyderabad, Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plant in Goa, and in its subsidiary i.e. HTL Limited at Chennai along with FRP and ARP Rod manufacturing plant in its subsidiary at Hosur. The Company's in-house Centre for Excellence in Research located at Gurgaon & Bengaluru along with invested R&D Houses and other collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate a futuristic range of technology products and solutions. Some of the newly developed products through R&D are Wi-Fi Systems, Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Electronic Fuses, Electro-optic devices, and Video Management Systems. There is a suite of products under development, which include Software Defined Radios, Routers, PON, 5G Transport and Radio products, Wi-Fi 6 access points, Point-to-multipoint Radios and Ground Surveillance Radars among others. Visit www.hfcl.com for more information. Image 1: Mr. Andrew Westerman, Vice President of International Sales, Communication Products Image 2: Mr. Rajesh Jain, Executive President, EPC Projects Business Image 3: Mr. Santanu Bhattacharyya, Vice President and Head of FPGA Engineering Image 4: Mr. MahendraNahata, Managing Director, HFCL

