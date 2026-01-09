Left Menu

Censored No More: 'Parasakthi' Sets Its Sights on Pongal

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' received a UA 16+ certificate from the CBFC, securing its release on January 10. The film initially faced delays over historical depiction cuts but was cleared after revisions. With its certification, more theatres have opened for advance bookings, setting it up as a key Pongal release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated film 'Parasakthi', starring Sivakarthikeyan, has been greenlit for release on January 10 after receiving a UA 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Dawn Pictures, the producers of 'Parasakthi', announced the successful rating approval, ending a period of uncertainty caused by a slew of suggested cuts regarding its portrayal of 1960s anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu. The film had been under scrutiny from the CBFC, initially stalled due to proposed changes that the director deemed to undermine its historical significance.

With the certification finalized, the film has opened up more theatres for advance booking, notably in Chennai, setting the stage for a significant Pongal release alongside other films facing censorship challenges. 'Parasakthi', set amid the student agitations of 1965 in Pollachi, stands ready to engage audiences with its challenging narrative.

