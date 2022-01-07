EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, Russian rouble, Kazakh bonds rise

Emerging stocks rose on Friday, thanks to China tech and property shares, while Kazakh dollar bonds and Russia's rouble ticked up after Kazakhstan's president said constitutional order has mostly been restored in the country.

Kazakh 2045 dollar bond enjoyed small gains after hefty falls to over 20-month lows in recent days. Security forces appeared to be in control of the streets of Kazakhstan's main city Almaty on Friday morning, a day after Russia sent troops to put down a countrywide uprising.

"I would say that the immediate market impacts or economic impacts from the current situation in Kazakhstan will be very limited," said Minna Kuusisto, chief analyst, global macro research at Danske Bank. With oil prices also rising, Russia's rouble moved away from eight-month lows, with focus next week turning to talks between allied ambassadors and Russian officials amid Moscow's military build-up near Ukraine.

"The key question now is if the dialogue next week brings any tangible results, since at the moment it seems that the U.S. is going into negotiations actually trying to avoid the big topic, which is Ukraine," Kuusisto said. If topics such as the expansion of NATO were not discussed, it could be a trigger for Russian President Vladimir Putin, he added.

Turkey's lira firmed 0.3% and was on course for its smallest weekly loss in a month at around 3%. But with a Reuters poll showing dollar dominance this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens the policy rate and interest rate differentials dictating sentiment, more trouble awaits the lira as Turkey's central bank has been cutting interest rates.

MSCI's index of developing market currencies is on course for its worst weekly performance in six weeks. Among shares, Chinese property shares rebounded on Friday after media reports that Chinese policymakers plan to exclude debt accrued from acquiring distressed assets when calculating property developers' compliance with the "three red lines".

But Shimao Group Holdings' default on a trust loan payment sent its shares and bonds tumbling on Friday, underscoring the continued stress in the sector. Samsung Electronics jumped nearly 2% on upbeat fourth-quarter operating profit forecast and along with a 6.5% jump in Alibaba, MSCI's index of emerging stocks rose 0.6%.

But two days of losses that preceded kept the index in the red for the week – first time since 2016 that the index starts the year with a weekly loss. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)