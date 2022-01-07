PepsiCo India appoints George Kovoor as Senior Vice-President Beverages

PepsiCo India on Friday announced the appointment of George Kovoor as Senior Vice-President (SVP), Beverages.

Kovoor will be the General Manager for the beverage business and will also be responsible for creating a long-term sustainability strategy for both the foods and beverage categories, said a PepsiCo India Statement.

His appointment is effective from January 1, 2022.

''Kovoor is a PepsiCo veteran, having completed 28 years with the company, in various operating roles across India, APAC, and China and most recently as SVP International-Away From Home, at PepsiCo's global HQ in New York. George will be relocating back to India after 18 years. Kovoor is known for his hands-on understanding of the business and commitment to developing talent and forging strong stakeholder partnerships,'' said PepsiCo India.

Most recently, he was serving as Senior Vice-President-Away From Home at PepsiCo's global headquarters in New York.

