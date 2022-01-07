PepsiCo India appoints George Kovoor as Senior Vice-President Beverages
PepsiCo India on Friday announced the appointment of George Kovoor as Senior Vice-President SVP, Beverages.Kovoor will be the General Manager for the beverage business and will also be responsible for creating a long-term sustainability strategy for both the foods and beverage categories, said a PepsiCo India Statement. His appointment is effective from January 1, 2022.Kovoor is a PepsiCo veteran, having completed 28 years with the company, in various operating roles across India, APAC, and China and most recently as SVP International-Away From Home, at PepsiCos global HQ in New York.
- Country:
- India
PepsiCo India on Friday announced the appointment of George Kovoor as Senior Vice-President (SVP), Beverages.
Kovoor will be the General Manager for the beverage business and will also be responsible for creating a long-term sustainability strategy for both the foods and beverage categories, said a PepsiCo India Statement.
His appointment is effective from January 1, 2022.
''Kovoor is a PepsiCo veteran, having completed 28 years with the company, in various operating roles across India, APAC, and China and most recently as SVP International-Away From Home, at PepsiCo's global HQ in New York. George will be relocating back to India after 18 years. Kovoor is known for his hands-on understanding of the business and commitment to developing talent and forging strong stakeholder partnerships,'' said PepsiCo India.
Most recently, he was serving as Senior Vice-President-Away From Home at PepsiCo's global headquarters in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Borrowings by Assam much lower than other states, capacity to repay loans robust: Himanta Biswa Sarma
TVS Motor launches Apache RTR 165 RP at Rs 1.45 lakh
Ramped up testing capacity; up to 3 lakh tests can be conducted daily: Delhi CM amid Omicron scare.
New York City to scale down New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square
Mumbai gets highest quarterly supply of data centres in APAC, adds 200 MW in Q3: Report