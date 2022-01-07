Left Menu

PepsiCo India appoints George Kovoor as Senior Vice-President Beverages

PepsiCo India on Friday announced the appointment of George Kovoor as Senior Vice-President SVP, Beverages.Kovoor will be the General Manager for the beverage business and will also be responsible for creating a long-term sustainability strategy for both the foods and beverage categories, said a PepsiCo India Statement. His appointment is effective from January 1, 2022.Kovoor is a PepsiCo veteran, having completed 28 years with the company, in various operating roles across India, APAC, and China and most recently as SVP International-Away From Home, at PepsiCos global HQ in New York.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:37 IST
PepsiCo India appoints George Kovoor as Senior Vice-President Beverages
  • Country:
  • India

PepsiCo India on Friday announced the appointment of George Kovoor as Senior Vice-President (SVP), Beverages.

Kovoor will be the General Manager for the beverage business and will also be responsible for creating a long-term sustainability strategy for both the foods and beverage categories, said a PepsiCo India Statement.

His appointment is effective from January 1, 2022.

''Kovoor is a PepsiCo veteran, having completed 28 years with the company, in various operating roles across India, APAC, and China and most recently as SVP International-Away From Home, at PepsiCo's global HQ in New York. George will be relocating back to India after 18 years. Kovoor is known for his hands-on understanding of the business and commitment to developing talent and forging strong stakeholder partnerships,'' said PepsiCo India.

Most recently, he was serving as Senior Vice-President-Away From Home at PepsiCo's global headquarters in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022