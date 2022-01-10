Over 18k people take 'precautionary dose' in Delhi

A total of 18,795 people, including 6,212 healthcare workers, got a ''precautionary dose'' of COVID-19 vaccine in the capital on Monday, according to government data.

As many as 8,040 people aged above 60 and 4,543 frontline workers also got their third dose.

Around three lakh people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago have become eligible for the third dose from Monday.

The beneficiaries will receive a “precautionary dose” of the same vaccine they took 39 weeks ago. They will have to book a slot using their existing Cowin account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 announced precautionary shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

On January 3, the Centre had already rolled out vaccinations for adolescents aged 15-17.

In Delhi, around 2.51 lakh beneficiaries in this segment have received their first dose so far.

According to government data, over 2.77 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16 last year. As many as 1.16 crore people have received both the doses.

