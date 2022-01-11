Left Menu

Russia's container shipments hit record high amid global logistics crisis

Russian Railways saw a 34.4% jump to record high container volumes last year as it helped Asian manufacturers deliver goods to Europe amid a global logistics crisis, the state company said on Tuesday. Russia's transiting container traffic rose to 1.076 billion twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the rail monopoly said in a statement. Russian Railways in October forecast a total of more than 1 million TEUs for 2021.

Russian Railways saw a 34.4% jump to record high container volumes last year as it helped Asian manufacturers deliver goods to Europe amid a global logistics crisis, the state company said on Tuesday. Russia's transiting container traffic rose to 1.076 billion twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the rail monopoly said in a statement.

Russian Railways in October forecast a total of more than 1 million TEUs for 2021. Explosive growth in sea shipping costs, caused by supply chain failures on the global transportation market, prompted Chinese manufacturers to send more goods to Europe by rail across Russia.

