PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:34 IST
Startups will help India transition from assembly economy to knowledge-based economy: Goyal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said startups of the country will help India transition from an assembly economy to a knowledge-based economy.

He said that Indian startups are the agents of change as well as the pillars for making India aatma nirbhar (self reliant).

''Startups will help India transition from an assembly economy, particularly in the digital world, to a knowledge-based economy. In this digital age, technology has removed boundaries and barriers,'' Goyal said at the India Digital Summit.

He added that the startups here are growing beyond geographical borders and there are a lot of opportunities for them across the world.

''We are currently focusing on ease of living, ease of service and ease of skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling,'' he said, adding the government has taken a series of steps such as relaxation in public procurement norms, introduction of fund of funds and seed fund scheme to support the budding entrepreneurs.

All these steps, he hoped, have brought simplification, facilitation and empowerment to entrepreneurs.

''However, there is always room for more,'' he noted.

