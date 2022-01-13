PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Arcadia's unsecured creditors set for modest return. https://on.ft.com/3qoi36C UK hospitality sector intensifies calls for permanent VAT reduction. https://on.ft.com/3tl97k2

Junior KPMG auditor in Carillion case unaware he was doing anything wrong, tribunal hears. https://on.ft.com/3Fl4AR5 Overview

Unsecured creditors in Arcadia are set to receive a return of about 10p-15p in the pound against their outstanding claims, according to a report from the administrators of the failed fashion group. Britain's hospitality operators have stepped up calls for a permanent reduction in value added tax and business rates after a 40% fall in sales over the usually busy festive season eroded the cash reserves many businesses need to see them through the quieter winter months. The most junior member of the KPMG audit team who is accused of forging documents and misleading regulators inspecting its work for UK outsourcer Carillion was not aware that he was doing anything wrong, a tribunal has heard. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)