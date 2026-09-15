World Bank Chief Meets with Senegalese President for Debt Restructuring Talks

World Bank President Ajay Banga plans to meet with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to discuss Senegal's effort to restructure its debt under the G20 Common Framework. The talks aim to accelerate the process by leveraging the experience gained from previous cases under the framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 02:53 IST
World Bank Chief Meets with Senegalese President for Debt Restructuring Talks
Ajay Banga

World Bank President Ajay Banga is set to meet with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to advance discussions on Senegal's debt restructuring plan under the Group of 20 Common Framework. Banga underscored the urgency of the matter, indicating his intent to expedite the process based on past experiences.

Banga highlighted the significant efforts made by G20 members to refine the debt treatment process, aiming to shorten the restructuring timeline. This reform stands to benefit Senegal, as the country seeks a more rapid resolution compared to previous cases handled under the framework.

The upcoming meeting symbolizes a collaborative approach, with Banga expressing optimism that leveraging the G20's enhanced mechanisms could facilitate a quicker restructuring process for Senegal's benefit.

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