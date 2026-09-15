NATO Fighters Mobilized Over Drone Sighting

NATO military fighters were deployed in response to a possible drone sighting near Vilnius, Lithuania. The sighting raised concerns at the Lithuanian national crisis management center, which announced the incident shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The situation is under close observation as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 02:50 IST
NATO Fighters Mobilized Over Drone Sighting
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NATO military fighters responded promptly to a potential drone sighting near Vilnius, Lithuania, according to a statement from the Lithuanian national crisis management center. The sighting occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The incident triggered an immediate response from NATO forces, underlining the heightened security measures in place for such sightings. The Lithuanian authorities are observing the situation closely.

This incident highlights ongoing regional security challenges faced by NATO members, particularly concerning unidentified aerial vehicles. The details of the sighting remain under investigation as officials work to ascertain the origin and intent of the drone.

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