Federal Court Halts Trump Administration's Time-Limit Rule

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a rule limiting the stay duration for foreign students and journalists in the U.S. without extension. This decision came just before the Department of Homeland Security was set to implement the rule, favoring unions and advocacy groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 02:54 IST
Federal Court Halts Trump Administration's Time-Limit Rule
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A federal judge has taken decisive action against a proposed rule by the Trump administration, intended to set limitations on how long foreign students and journalists can remain in the United States without applying for extensions.

The last-minute injunction was issued by U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston, just one day ahead of the rule's scheduled implementation by the Department of Homeland Security.

The decision marks a victory for a coalition of unions and advocacy groups who had challenged the rule, arguing it would unfairly affect the lives of many students and journalists.

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